Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires New Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 204,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,403,000. Regal Rexnord comprises about 2.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.30% of Regal Rexnord at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,537,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.60.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $115.71 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

About Regal Rexnord (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.