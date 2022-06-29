Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 1,004 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.29% of Nordson worth $37,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after buying an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,367,000 after buying an additional 111,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after buying an additional 107,767 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,051,000 after buying an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.46 and a 200-day moving average of $225.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

