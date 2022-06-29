Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 640 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

