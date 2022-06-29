Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 3.1% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

