Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Purchases 5,352 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 5.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $57.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

