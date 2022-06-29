Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHM stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.