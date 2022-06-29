MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.27

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $4.98. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 62 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €40.00 ($42.55) to €37.00 ($39.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($48.94) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $684.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MorphoSys by 21.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 69,208 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.