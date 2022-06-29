Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.85.

Several research analysts have commented on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

