MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Research analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 31.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $278.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.90.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,563,575 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

