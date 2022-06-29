MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$282.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $278.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.82.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,563,575. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

