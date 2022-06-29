Moneywise Inc. Sells 717 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

CMBS traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 62,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,389. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $55.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

