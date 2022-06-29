Moneywise Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 3.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.25% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 64,622 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. 221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,116. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $57.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

