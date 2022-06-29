Moneywise Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Moneywise Inc. cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 0.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.22. 144,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.