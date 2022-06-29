Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,629.14

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,629.14 ($19.99) and traded as low as GBX 1,473.50 ($18.08). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,493 ($18.32), with a volume of 1,045,418 shares.

MNDI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,865 ($22.88) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,030 ($24.90).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,505.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,629.14. The stock has a market cap of £7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In related news, insider Angela Strank purchased 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,580 ($19.38) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,173.23).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

