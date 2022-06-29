Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

