Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.15

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.15 and last traded at C$14.26, with a volume of 72073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.16. The stock has a market cap of C$515.11 million and a P/E ratio of 3.90.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.