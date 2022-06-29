Mint Club One Day Trading Volume Reaches $762,783.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $3.85 million and $762,783.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000230 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

