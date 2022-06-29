Micron Technology (MU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MU stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

