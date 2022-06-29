Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. 4,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.08. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

MEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

