Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Raised by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.33. The company has a market cap of $434.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.56.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

