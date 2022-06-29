Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINPGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINP opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.