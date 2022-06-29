Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINP opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

