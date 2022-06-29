Meir Adest Sells 2,300 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,417,436.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $16.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.06. 37,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,268. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,216,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

