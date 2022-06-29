Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.99

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as low as $2.56. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation, operation, and maintenance of cable television, internet, and telephone signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as digital fixed telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

