McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Lessened by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,381 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 2.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $46,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $321.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.60.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

