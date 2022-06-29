McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 512 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 27.7% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 106.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,072. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.53 and its 200-day moving average is $155.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

