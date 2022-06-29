McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 0.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.42. 8,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

