McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,225,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.22. The company had a trading volume of 171,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,920. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

