McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.25. 29,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,995. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

