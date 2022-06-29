McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,270,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,987,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 608,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 456,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,201,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after buying an additional 295,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,994. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

