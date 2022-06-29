McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

MCD stock traded up $4.62 on Wednesday, hitting $247.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.53. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

