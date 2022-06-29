Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down to $12.91

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $12.35. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 550 shares.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $513.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.02). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $223.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,578,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 395,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

