Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 348 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MGK stock opened at $183.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.