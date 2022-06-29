Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after buying an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

NYSE IBM opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13. The company has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

