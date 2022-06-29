Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys 43,647 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

