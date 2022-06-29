Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) & Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Head-To-Head Survey

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Rating) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mateon Therapeutics and Geron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Geron 0 0 4 0 3.00

Geron has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 274.15%. Given Geron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Geron is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Geron shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Geron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92% Geron -8,584.92% -85.84% -52.28%

Volatility and Risk

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Geron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A Geron $1.39 million 399.17 -$116.11 million ($0.36) -4.08

Mateon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geron.

Summary

Mateon Therapeutics beats Geron on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

