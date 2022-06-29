Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.99. 6,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.85 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.