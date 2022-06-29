Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 45.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.