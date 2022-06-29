Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 5.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Markel worth $24,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Markel by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

MKL traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,292.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,348.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,321.72. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,175.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,621. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

