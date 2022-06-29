Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil accounts for approximately 2.6% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 131.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 1,166,774 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after buying an additional 1,065,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,259,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRO opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,850. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

