Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 87,460 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,898,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,460 shares during the period. Ameren accounts for approximately 12.4% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.74% of Ameren worth $178,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,982 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.