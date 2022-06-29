Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 78,540 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 964,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,540 shares during the period. Entergy makes up approximately 7.9% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $112,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,628 shares of company stock valued at $16,325,334. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

ETR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.28. 2,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,858. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.18. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.