Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lessened its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 0.6% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.80. 65,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,034. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $208.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

