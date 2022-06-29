Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 327.6% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MNDJF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 2.23. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,669. Mandalay Resources has a 52 week low of 1.43 and a 52 week high of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is 2.49.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

