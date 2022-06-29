Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MX traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. 306,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $104.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 39.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 241,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 65,634 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 284,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 24.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 188,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

