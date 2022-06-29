Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE MFD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 31,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,743. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

