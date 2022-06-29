LVZ Inc. Sells 2,830 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

LVZ Inc. cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 5.6% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $40,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

GSLC opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

