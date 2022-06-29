LVZ Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 0.5% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1,101.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.