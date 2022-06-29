LVZ Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

LVZ Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $935,000.

NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

