LVZ Inc. Invests $487,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

