LVZ Inc. Has $348,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $243.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.77.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

